Kendra Lust delights her fans by showing off her enormous attributes

Kendra Lust, one of the most popular adult film actresses in the industry, who “flirted” with James Rodríguez for a while, consented to her millions of followers with her most recent photo on social networks.

Despite the fact that she has been away from the adult industry, Lust has managed to open spaces in other spaces, since she is a great fan of wrestling and mixed martial arts, where she has participated in various podcasts, however, she has not left her most daring side on her official Instagram account.

Also read: Tigres UANL: Jordy Caicedo attacks Liga MX arbitration

Ready has forgotten the Colombian soccer player, who never reciprocated, for which he has continued his way forward, delighting his followers. Recently, the American actress uploaded a photo in which she shows off her enormous “defense” in a mini short, while she poses in front of the mirror.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Adolfo Gaich, the striker they are looking for as a reinforcement

As if that were not enough, Lust had uploaded a series of photos a few weeks ago in which she poses in a tiny and spicy swimsuit, generating thousands of likes and comments, which highlight her enviable figure and beauty.