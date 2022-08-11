Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner know how to take advantage of the denim miniskirt

the popular sisters Kendall Jenner Y Kylie Jenner have been sharing fabulous fashion looks on their respective Instagram accounts – to more than 250 million followers – over the years.

Just a few days ago we discovered a mall-girl style photo on the supermodel sister’s Instagram account kendall jenner, that reminded us of the iconic looks of American Abercrombie & Fitch ads: the mini skirt frayed It was combined with a white tank top with a romantic message. Kylie Jennermeanwhile, decided to take it to the next level and put a Haute Couture spin on the iconic ’90s garment.

After her boyfriend Travis Scott’s London concert, Kylie Jenner, who just turned 25 on August 10, went out to dinner at The Twenty Two in Mayfair: for the occasion she chose an avant-garde version of the denim mini skirt with patchwork effect. The model is characterized not only by having a frayed mini length, but by the assembly of two different pieces of denim, one lighter and one darker.

The art of recycling makes its way into the wardrobe of Kendall and Kylie Jenner highlighting some of the distinctive elements of jeans: the resistant fabric and the pockets. this authentic denim mini skirt it is a piece made by Devised Antithetical, a brand that creatively embraces the art of recycling: in detail, it is the Double Denim Mini model, handmade and tailored from discarded jeans.