Keanu Reeves just debuted as a superhero in the movies and maybe you didn’t even notice it

With a solid and successful artistic career spanning almost four decades, Keanu Reeves is enshrined as one of the actors most famous, loved and valued in Hollywood.

However, although there is nothing he needs to experience to stay on top, his fans have long dreamed of to join the world of superheroes on the big screen.

In 2019, it became known that Kevin Feigthe creative head of Marvel, had approached the star on several occasions to try out what would be the ideal project for him to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU, for its acronym in English).

Since then, fans began to contemplate what character he could play. The bets of the followers ranged from Doctor Doomgoing by Silver Surfer, Mephisto, Ghostrider, Deacon Frost And till Wolverinesa role that he confessed he always wanted to embody.

Speculation continued for a long time, but no offer was attractive enough for Keanu to take the plunge until last year. The actor was finally convinced to jump into superhero movies, but contrary to what many expected, not in the MCU.

Keanu Reeves joined the superhero tapes with this production

The 57-year-old artist, to everyone’s surprise, accepted the offer of debut as a superhero in the universe of DC Comics film adaptationsthe great competition of Marvel.

In what production did you agree to do it? well in DC League Of Superpets, an animated film based on DC Comics Legion of Super Pets, which premiered on July 29 in theaters in the United States.

Directed by Jared Stern, the feature film from Warner Bros. Pictures. is headed by cryptothe mighty dog Superman. in the plot, the dog assembles a team of shelter pets who newly gained superpowers to rescue the justice league of LexLuthor.

What character did Keanu Reeves play in the film with which he debuted in the cinema of heroes?

Within the film, the interpreter did not lend his voice to the protagonist, but to nothing more and nothing less than Batmana role with which he partially fulfilled a dream because it is the DC hero he’s always dreamed of embodying.

This was confessed in an interview with ExtraTV weeks ago. “It has always been my dream (to be Batman), but Robert Pattinson is doing very well, so maybe later, “he revealed.

“Maybe when they need an older Batman”, he commented jokingly about his chances of putting on the suit of the batman one day.

Other actors that make up the voice cast of the superhero comedy tape are Dwayne Johnson (Krypto), Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, and Kevin Hart. The latter gives voice to acewho becomes the dog of BruceWayne.

Without a doubt, the animated film It is not the production in which many wanted Reeves to debut in the world of superheroes. well it’s not a live action; however, perhaps in the future, he will surprise his fans by joining the cast of a project where they can not only listen to him, but also see him.

Notably Keanu is not a novice neither dubbing animated characters nor acting in films based on DC stories. As a voice actor, audiences have seen his talent in movies like toy story 4, where he did the voice of Duke Caboom.

Meanwhile, his first time working on an adaptation of a DC comic was when he starred in Constantine in 2005, a film based on the horror comic hellblazer. In the live action, Keanu Reeves brought to life John Constantin, a role that he recognized he would like to play again.