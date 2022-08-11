Katy Perry received $18 million for her Beverly Hills mansion

Katy Perry received less than expected for her mansion in Beverly Hills.

Katy Perry managed to sell the mansion in Beverly Hills in five monthsCalifornia, which he bought in 2017. According to specialized media, the successful singer received $18 million for the property.

In March of this year Perry had put the mansion up for sale at a cost of $19.5 million., so he ended up receiving less than expected. she, her husband Orlando Bloom and his daughter currently live in a large mansion located in Montecito, for which they paid $14.2 million dollars.

At the moment it is not known who the new owners of the mansion are, since the records have not yet been released. It is said that the sale was completed just last Friday, August 5.

Katy Perry purchased this property in 2017/ The Grosby Group.

This property is located in an excellent area away from the hustle and bustle of the city, which also offers privacy and security.

the main house it has an extension of 5,427 square feet distributed in five bedrooms, six bathrooms, hall, kitchen, laundry room, dining room, living room, main room, library, family room, gym and other amenities.

Thanks to the photos disseminated by specialized pages, it was possible to see that the kitchen is quite spacious and has white cabinetscentral island, high-end appliances and two large lamps.

The kitchen is quite large and has white cabinets/The Grosby Group.

The main room is also quite spacious. It has access to a private balcony, living room, dressing room and a luxury bathroom for the enjoyment of the new owners.

In addition to the main house there is a covered garage.

Abroad there are extensive green areas with swimming pool, spa area, jacuzzi and other ideal spaces to enjoy the summer outdoors.

