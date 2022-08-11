Karol G: Selena Gomez dances to the rhythm of ‘Bichota’

Karol G is one of the latin artists most famous in the world. The popular ‘bug’ has toured the world with hits like ‘Tusa’, ‘Guilty’ ‘Baby’among others.

The Colombian continues to break records and conquer the hearts of fans. In fact, her latest hit, ‘Provence’, has crossed borders. What’s more, celebrities have begun to enjoy the song.

One of them is Selena Gomez. The American singer went out partying with ‘Provence’. Through the stories of your account Instagramthe Colombian shared a video in which the remembered star of Disney dancing the song with two more friends.

“Selena Gomez dancing it”, wrote the ‘Bichota’ about the video.

And the song has gone around the world. The video clip of the theme already accumulates more than 365 million views on YouTube.

BTS’s Taehyung joins Karol G’s ‘Provence’ fever

‘Provence’ has not only conquered America, has also reached the Asian continent. BTS’s Taehyung has surprised the ARMY driving to the rhythm of the popular theme of the ‘bug’

Through his channel Youtubethe Korean group premiered the video ‘v drive blog’. In the clip, which is over an hour long, the vocalist walks through his favorite places in Seoul with his staff.

In one of the shots, the interpreter of ‘butter’ driving while playing in the background ‘Provence’. The Colombian also shared the clip in the stories of her account from Instagram.

This is not the first time bts interact with a Latin artist. In the 2019 Jhope collaborated with Becky G in the subject ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’.

You can follow CAPITAL on Facebook and Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.