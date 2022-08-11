Karen Gillan thinks there will be a ‘Jumanji 3’

the reboot of Jumanji It was a risky bet back in 2017. A story so loved by fans, that apart from not being able to count on its star Robin Williams, he abandoned the physical format of the board game and took it to a virtual environment of a retro game console. However, both its cast and its history became an adventure claim for the whole family and that, today, is what fills the theaters. (ask Santiago Segura) the first installment was followed by a sequel in 2019, titled The next level. Almost four years later, we still don’t know anything about jumanji 3 and the last hopes of closing the trilogy have been provided by a member of its cast, Karen Gillan.

Thanks to her Instagram stories, Gillian was asked by a fan about when a hypothetical would come out jumanji 3to which the actress replied enthusiastically, but unfortunately with little information about it: “Thank you! Yes, I think there will be another movie, I don’t know when! It’s hard to line up everyone’s schedules! But we’re really excited to do another one.”

In principle, jumanji 3 it should once again star its stellar cast: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Gillan. Apart from the actress, Hiram García, the president of Seven Buck Productions (Johnson’s production company), was asked last January how the approach to the new film was going: “It will happen for sure. We have a big vision for that third Jumanji movie. The other day we were discussing the launch. We will bring it to Sony shortly.”

A complicated film schedule

One of the main problems encountered in the development of jumanji 3 It is the complicated agenda that its protagonists have had until this year. Dwayne Johnson has worked for Netflix in Red alert and last summer premiere Jungle Cruise. The last few months have been devoted to the preparation of Black Adam, his DC villain. Karen Gillan could say goodbye to Guardians of the Galaxy and her Nebula character this year, and Hart has several comedies scheduled for 2023. Finally, we can enjoy Jack Black in two video game adaptations next year: Borderlands and a Super Mario animated filmin which he will voice the villainous Bowser.

It seems that (at least) we will not enjoy jumanji 3 until 2024. Lovers of the franchise will have to settle for knowing that the project has not been forgotten.