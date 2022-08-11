Kardashian fans mock Kylie Jenner when they notice “hilarious” but “embarrassing” details in the background of the new TikTok

KARDASHIAN fans mocked Kylie Jenner when they noticed a “hilarious” and “embarrassing” detail in the background of a new TikTok video.

Ariel Tejada, Kylie’s makeup artist, has posted a wild clip of the star of The Kardashians.

The 25-year-old reality star wore a navy bodysuit in the TikTok video.

Kylie moved her hands to a round table with glass cups and picked up her cell phone.

The Hulu star appeared to be talking on her cell phone as she leaned back on the sofa cushions.

The cell phone screen looked like it belonged to someone’s Instagram or TikTok page.

Kylie noticed the mistake and jokingly wrote in the comments section: “I love when TikTok calls me.”

Ariel captioned the post: “Happy Birthday! I love you!”

Fans mocked the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum for “pretending to be on the phone when on Instagram.”

One fan said: “Embarrassing! It’s not a call “

Another fan added “” Is it too high or is it an embarrassing video? “

A third fan said: “You are all TikTok on his phone!”

A fourth person intervened: “I cannot speak! Instagram is calling! “

THE PRANCHIO

Ariel had previously pranked the TV star while giving her messy hair and finishing her dark makeup.

The makeup artist said: “Do you like the irregularity of your waterline, like your lip line?”

Kylie had an offended look on her face when Ariel burst out laughing.

THE BIRTHDAY PARTY

Recently, the KUWTK star teased her post-baby curves at her extravagant 25th birthday party.

While wearing the sheer beaded gown, the former E! the star flashed her butt and spiced up her booty for the camera.

In the short video, Kylie appeared to be enjoying the fireworks display.

On her special day, guests were treated to a luxurious dinner and birthday cake with pink rosebuds and light orange frosting.

Guests also ate from the Rainbow Cake with Skittles, along with other types of candy, inside.

Kylie’s closest friends: her assistant Maguire Amundsen, her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou and former assistant Victoria Villarroel, were at the fantasy party.

The tables were decorated with white flowers, blue placemats, white pearls, and jars of blue beads.

Unfortunately, Kylie’s famous sister Khloe Kardashian, 38, missed her birthday party.

He commented “Major FOMO” on the post: with a crying emoji.

Kylie had a birthday breakfast with her sisters Kendall Jenner, 26, and Kim Kardashian, 41.

Kylie shares four-year-old daughter Stormi and little brother – whose name has not yet been announced – with her dad, Travis Scott, 31.

