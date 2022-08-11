Juve, the transfer market depends on … Ronaldo! CR7 can ‘frame’ the great Juventus shot

Let it not be said that certain loves … no, we will stop you immediately: they do not return, despite the provocations. Cristiano Ronaldo, even on the market, he will not return to Turin, where he left slamming the door. There are no intentions, not even fantasies. But he can fit a not bad shot for the bianconeri, waiting to formalize Kostic but at the same time to rewrite a new story in attack, where he is always looking for a reliable deputy for Dusan Vlahovic. EYE TO MARTIAL – Depay is still bound by many situations at stake with Barcelona, ​​almost all of an economic nature. Who stays? Martial it is perhaps the closest name, at times even more feasible than the Dutch. As Tuttosport tells us, Cherubini and Manchester United executives talked about it during the talks concerning the possible transfer to the Red Devils of Adrien Rabiot. Finding the right fit is not easy: Martial should drop his salary of about 15 million euros by a lot, as he did to play for Sevilla in recent months. Manchester can also contribute. And Ronaldo? Here’s how it fits together: it depends on his farewell to United. If he goes, Martial could stay in the Premier League at that point.