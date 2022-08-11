José Andrés and Britney Spears, candidates for the same Emmy

The names of Spanish chef Jose Andres and the American singer Britney Spears appear Among Emmy Nominees for Best Documentary in the 74th edition of the best-known awards on the small screen, which will be delivered on September 12.

The curious coincidence, announced this Tuesday by the American Television Academy, arises from the nomination of two documentaries that review the work of both professionals: on the one hand the special of The New York Times ‘Controlling Britney Spears’ and on the other the Disney+ tape ‘We Feed People’about the World Central Kitchen program.

“This nomination is a tribute to the millions of people who work to feed others around the world”thanked the chef upon learning of the nomination.

While José Andrés authorized and actively participated in the film by Disney+Spears was totally oblivious to the documentary that analyzed the control that her family and a group of lawyers exercised over her for more than 13 years de legal guardianship, whose testimonies were decisive in the judicial process that annulled this mechanism.

Both films will compete against Netflix’s “The Tinder Swindler”; Amazon’s “Lucy and Desi”; and HBO’s “George Carlin’s American Dream.”

Some of these titles have benefited from a change in the rules of the Emmys that prevents documentaries that have competed in the Oscars from being presented to the small screen awards.

On the other hand, in the category of best documentary series the nominees were Netflix’s “The Andy Warhol Diaries”; Disney+’s “The Beatles: Get Back”; Netflix’s “Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy”; HBO’s “100 Foot Wave” and Showtime’s “We Need To Talk About Cosby.”

The announcement of the Emmy candidates left this Tuesday the drama “Succession” as the big favorite at the awards with 25 nominations, followed by “Ted Lasso” and “The White Lotus,” both with 20.

succession, which has already won in the category of best drama series in 2020will compete this year with “Squid Game,” “Stranger Things,” “Ozark,” “Better Call Saul,” “Euphoria,” “Severance” and “Yellowjackets.”

They will opt for the Emmy for best comedy series “Ted Lasso”, “Hacks”, “Abbott Elementary”, “Barry”, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Only Murders in the Building” and “What We Do in the Shadows”.

“The White Lotus” will compete for the Emmy for Best Limited Series (Miniseries) with “Inventing Anna”, “The Dropout”, “Dopesick” and “Pam & Tommy”.