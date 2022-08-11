Johnny Depp, with a millionaire contract from Dior, returns to the cinema after trial with Amber Heard

The actor Johnny Depp continues its meteoric rise after winning in the most mediatic trial of the last years of USA against his ex-wife, the actress Amber Heard.

This week it was announced that the Dior brand renewed the contract with the actor for a figure of seven figures. Let us remember that Dior was one of the brands that supported Depp at all times, despite the accusations of domestic violence that pointed to him as a perpetrator.

After the outcome of the defamation trial with Heard, the French fragrance renewed its contract due to the fact that sales of “Soft Parfume” increased significantly and is now one of the best-selling perfumes in the line.

According to US media, the actor did a photo shoot for the new Dior campaign with fashion photographer Greg Williams, who attended one of Depp and Jeff Beck’s concerts in Paris.

It was also announced that Johhny will play the King Louis XV of France in Jeanne DuBarry his first film after the Amber Heard case

In the image circulating in various media, you can see the 59-year-old actor dressed in 18th-century clothing, with a gold jacket, white shirt and a wig. The story portrays the life of Jeanne du Barry, the last royal mistress of Louis XV.

The tape of the French producer Why Not Productions reported that they began filming on July 26 on locations in Paris and Versailles.

So far, the amount that Depp will receive for this film is unknown, but it is known that he has an initial fee of 20 million dollars for any role, according to reports from the Daily Mail.

Johnny Depp’s return to the big screen leaves an air of hope for fans of the captain Jack Sparrow since it has been commented that Disney has apologized to Depp in search of a new story of Pirates of the Caribbean.