Johnny Depp stars in his first movie after trial with Amber Heard and publish first image | TV and Show

The actor will return to the cinema to make a story tape. There, he will play King Louis XV of France and narrate the story of him and Jeanne du Barry, his last royal mistress.

After his victory in the trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, actor Johnny Depp put his appearance in a movie on hold, devoting himself fully to music. Nevertheless, the interpreter would already be preparing new projects in the world of cinema.

As revealed by Deadline, the actor will be in the French film Jeanne DuBarry, which focuses on the story of the last official mistress of Louis XV of France. Specifically, Depp will star in the film as the French kingto which the actress Maïwenn will be Du Barry.

Likewise, Maïwenn is also a screenwriter and director of the project that will seek to portray the love story between the two. Also, it was confirmed that The project began shooting this July 26.

This will be star’s first film Pirates of the Caribbean in three years and arrives two months before the end of the trial with the actress of AquamanAmberHeard.

What will the new Johnny Depp movie be about?

According to the media, the historical drama is inspired by the life of Jeanne du Barry, the last royal mistress of Louis XV at the court of Versailles. Du Barry was born into poverty and uses her beauty and intelligence to slowly work her way up the social ladder.

A) Yes, ends up becoming the favorite courtesan of Louis XVwith whom he falls madly in love. Against all decorum and etiquette, Jeanne moves to Versailles, where her arrival shocks the court.

The film will also feature Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, Noémie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory and India Hair.

Also, so far only one photograph is known where Depp appears personalized as Louis XV. There, he poses from the side with his complexion made up in absolute white, uses a wig according to the tone and wears cream-colored royal suits.

Among the pale tones of her clothing, the bluish bow that hangs from her shoulder stands out, as well as the black ribbon that covers his eyes.

The controversial present of Amber Heard

This week they came out a series of images of sex parties allegedly organized by Amber Heard some years ago. In them, they affirm that Heard would have organized “orgies” for billionaires and partners of his then partner, Elon Musk.

In these instances, events such as lesbian orgies and costume and satanic themed parties.

In any case, the most serious accusation that Heard has received is that These meetings were attended by “underage actresses” where there were also presences of “large amounts of drugs and alcohol,” according to journalist Jessica Reed Kraus.