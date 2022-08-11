Johnny Depp returns to be the image of Dior after the trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp appeared on a set for the photo shoot in his classic tough-guy look, and it was to return to being the face of Christian Diorand specifically, of the lotion sauvage.

According to a report, he signed on the dotted line for a seven-figure sum and already has new promotional images ready for a new campaign, while his legal problems with his ex-wife continue. Amber Heard36 years old.

According to the portal TMZ, Johnny signed the new deal to continue at the helm of the fragrance after fashion photographer Greg Williams attend one of the concerts Johnny and Jeff Beck in Paris.

Dior and his relationship with Johnny Depp

The iconic brand Dior I support Johnny during his recent trial, and the cologne sales he advertises, sauvageincreased in retailers, reported the Wall Street Journal begining of June. The publication indicated that the cosmetics retailer and its competitor Ulta have seen sales of the cologne increase. Deppmaking it one of their best-selling fragrances online.

Legal battles with Amber Heard

In the meantime, Johnny is still embroiled in legal battles with his ex Amber Heard, while the actress fights to annul the judicial agreement against her. She was ordered to pay $10.35 million in damages after a defamation lawsuit, but the actress has asked for it to be set aside because she cannot pay such an amount.

For its part, Johnny Depp continues to increase his projects. He recently sold his debut art collection, selling 750 limited-edition pieces for a whopping $3.6 million, through Castle Fine Art.