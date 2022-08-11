Johnny Depp becomes Minamata’s photographer

If something has marked the career of the actor, producer and musician Johnny Depp, it has been his memorable transformations, which involve hours of makeup and position him as a master of characterization. His most recent project “Minamata” is a reflection of that.

The story follows photographer W. Eugene Smith on a trip to Japan where he documents the effects of mercury poisoning on people in coastal communities. These are all the details.

Based on the homonymous novel by Aileen Mioko Smith and W. Eugene Smith, the film was also produced by Depp and directed by American Andrew Levitas.

Set in New York, for the year 1971. After his celebrated days as one of the most revered photojournalists of World War II, W. Eugene Smith feels disconnected from society and his career. Life magazine sends you to the Japanese coastal city of Minamata, whose population has been devastated by mercury poisoning, the result of decades of industrial neglect.

Smith immerses himself in the community and fights against the corporate entity responsible for the disease, while exposing the events leading up to the tragedy to the world as a harrowing human disaster.

The film was shot in 2020, but premiered in February 2021 in the United Arab Emirates, while its theatrical release was postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic and the trial with Amber Heard.

official premiere. The film premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival on February 21, 2020.



4 Depp transformations

Johnny Depp is a chameleon-like actor who surprises with his characterizations in each project. From a businessman who owns the largest chocolate factory in the world, to a terrifying vampire. These are some of the unforgettable ones.

Edward Scissorhands

We go back to 1990 when Depp immortalized his role in “The Young Scissorhands”, along with Tim Burton, where he plays a boy created from a robot. His appearance is terrifying: scars on his face, large bags under his eyes and disheveled hair.

Jack Sparrow

In the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, he becomes an irreverent pirate. His debut came in 2003 with the first installment. He sports a red headscarf along with a red hat, dreadlocks, mustache, beard, and eyeliner.

Hatter

In “Alice and Wonderland” directed by Tim Burton, Depp looks unrecognizable, several layers of makeup where huge yellow eyes and curly orange hair stand out, with a peculiar outfit of bright colors.

Barnabas Collins

Again the Tim Burton and Johnny Depp team merge in “Dark Shadows”, the actor delivers another of his great transformations where he plays a vampire with irresistible charm. His completely white skin and a face without many gestures stand out.