Johnny Depp becomes Luis VX: The controversial king, the actor’s new role after his trial against Amber Heard – CINEMABLEND

The film ‘Jeanne du Barry’ directed by and starring Maïwenn started shooting at the end of July in France.

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema playing a controversial king: Louis XV. The actor returns to the big screen after completing his libel trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The new project of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean its titled Jeanne duBarry and you can already see the characterization of the actor as the monarch in the image that the French producer has shared Why Not Productions.



Why Not Productions Johnny Depp as Louis XV.



Jeanne duBarry is a love story, that of Louis XV – whose rule led to the decline and subsequent French Revolution in 1789 – and his last lover, who she was born the illegitimate daughter of a poor seamstress and climbed the social hierarchy to become the king’s mistress. His transfer to Versailles caused scandal at court. While Depp plays the king, Maïwenn plays the courtesan who gives the film its name. The French interpreter is also placed behind the cameras of the film as director.

As reported dead line, Jeanne duBarry filming began on July 26 on locations in France such as Versailles. The drama is loosely inspired by the true story of the courtesan, the monarch’s lover after the famous Madame de Pompadour.

This film is Depp’s first after winning the turbulent and mediatic trial for defamation against the actress of Aquaman. The actor sued his ex-partner for an opinion piece in which Heard recounted her experience as a survivor of domestic violence. The interpreter will have to pay $15 million to the actor and he 2 million dollars to her, also for defamation, for some comments made by her former lawyer adam waldman. Both parties have appealed the sentence.

Depp lost a trial in the UK in 2020 against The Sun. The actor sued the tabloid for calling him a “wife beater” and the sentence establishes that it is “substantially correct” to refer to the interpreter as such.

Heard and Depp met in 2009 shooting the rum diaries. They married in 2015 and Heard filed for divorce and a restraining order against the actor in 2016 alleging physical and verbal abuse.

