“John Wick 4” will be the longest installment of the franchise with Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves returns as the world’s deadliest assassin in “John Wick 4.” (Lionsgate)

the successful series John Wick will return to the cinema next year with a fourth film starring the Canadian actor Keanu Reeves. In this continuation, the “Bogeyman” will take revenge against those who betrayed him in the last installment and will be reborn from the ashes after almost dying. As confirmed by the director Chad Stahelsky, the footage will be the longest in the action-shooting franchise yes

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

“It’s longer than the other three, but not that long,” said the filmmaker and former stuntman in an interview with Variety. “We’re in the home stretch for image blocking, and then we have our VFX, music. But this is as far as I’ve ever been […]. We love the music we have so far. We still have Tyler Bates doing the compositing on some of the bigger sequences. The visual effects will be present during the rest of the year. But we are dangerously close.”

The fourth installment will last longer than 131 minutes. (Lionsgate)

In that sense, he said that the tape is complete and it only takes a few weeks to add other details: “Our sequences are ready. The movie is essentially finished. There are probably another few weeks of tweaking in general, then we lock down the picture and get down to music, sound and effects.”

According to Stahelski’s recent statements, it is expected that john wick 4 last more than two hours and eleven minutes, the duration that had John Wick 3: Parabellum (2019). The first part recorded a running time of 101 minutes and the second lasted up to 122 minutes, so each sequel in the film series has surpassed the previous one in terms of length.

Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Donnie Yen and more stars also make up the cast. (Lionsgate)

What’s in store for the hitman in john wick 4?

In celebration of Comic-Con 2022Lionsgate released the official trailer and poster of what will be the new film focused on the most beloved murderer on the big screen. Packed with action and stunts, the preview showed how John Wick come back strong, having been defeated . Thanks to the Bowery King, he manages to get out alive and prepares to take revenge on Winston, the manager of the Continental Hotel, and other individuals who did not hesitate to sell his head.

In addition to Keanu Reeves in the leading role, the cast is made up of Bill Skarsgard as Marquis; Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King; Ian McShane as Winston; Donnie Yen like Cain; Hiroyuki Sanada like Shimazu; shamier anderson as Tracker; lance reddick as Charon; Rina Sawayama as Akira; Scott Adkins as Killa; among others.

Official poster of “John Wick 4”, which will be released on March 23, 2023 in Latin America. (Lionsgate)

john wick 4 It is predicted as one of the great premieres of next year, since its predecessors have been resounding successes at the box office. In 2014, the original grossed 86 million dollars: its sequel released in 2017 totaled about 171.5 million; and, finally, the third in the narrative line was crowned with a worldwide collection of 327.3 million. Can you exceed this figure? It only remains to wait for its release in theaters set for March 23, 2023 .

KEEP READING:

First poster and teaser trailer for john wick 4 with Keanu Reeves on another quest for revenge

Idris Elba stars Beastan entertaining and well-made thriller in which you must defend your family from a lion

final trailer of Nope! the third and long-awaited film by Jordan Peele that is already a success in the United States