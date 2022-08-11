JLo and Ben Affleck decide not to buy property

Despite their recent separation to avoid conflict in their marriage, American singer Jlo and actor Ben Affleck continue to search for property that will not be entirely new.

Despite the versions of separation between Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck so as not to risk your marriagethe couple goes ahead with their plans and does not lose sight of the search for a property in which to begin to make a life together; after visiting different mansions in the surroundings of The Angels“Bennifer” has already made the decision not to buy a new house, as they will settle in one of JLo’s houses, located in Bel Air.

Since they resumed their relationship, after 17 years of being separated, Jennifer and Ben have lived a frantic meeting because, in less than a year, they got engaged and married, celebrating their honeymoon, just a few weeks ago, in Paris, France.

Starting in May, the couple was looking for a property to move out when their engagement was consummated; they visited land under construction and mansions with beautiful views (From Bel Air to Holmy Hills and Bev Hillis), but nothing convinced the couple of actors, however, the paparazzi were in charge of capturing the gestures of the then boyfriends, who denoted lack of conviction, but it seems that they finally made a decision.

This morning, “TMZ” published that, in the middle of the separation, Jlo and Ben had given up, because the newlyweds will settle in the singer’s house, where she has lived for six years, located in Bel Air.

But, despite the fact that “Bennifer” will live in Jlo’s mansion, the property It will undergo a complete remodeling, according to the American source, these interior alterations will last more than a year, so there is still a long season for the Affleck love nest to become a reality.

Meanwhile, where will the couple live? “TMZ” indicated that since last June, Lopez and Affleck rent a property of businessman James Packer, for which they pay 60 million dollars, which will be rented until they complete the remodeling work of the interpreter’s house.

With the remodeling about to begin, the international media indicated that Jen’s house extends over more than 13 thousand square meters and has seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.

This would be the second process of changes that the house would go through, since the singer made several modifications when she acquired it for 28 million dollars in 2016.