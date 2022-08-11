Jhonny Deep and Amber Heard: their trial would come to television

Johnny Deep Y Amber Heard staged one of the most scandalous legal battles in the world of entertainment. On Friday, May 27, it ended. trial of the year, as many called the fight that the actors who were married between 2015 and 2017 had in court. The actress not only assured that Deep mistreated her on several occasions, but also published an article that Deep considered, damaged her image and He lost several jobs. the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean He did not hesitate to sue her for defamation.

See also: ‘La Voz Kids’: Isabella gave accordion class to the jurors

Finally it was Johnny Depp who was the winner and Amber still owes him 10 million dollars for not showing enough evidence in his defense. Time passes, but the trial continues to be a topic of conversation, much less now that it is said that the story will be brought to the screen.

After almost two months of trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, Heard will have to pay more than 10 million dollars to her ex-husband for defamation. Photo: Courtesy

The trial was one of the most mediatic in Hollywood, and it was only a matter of time before a director or producer wanted to be inspired by the story to adapt it into a script. Contrary to what many fans expected, instead of a movie. The trial could be part of the famous police series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

See the latest entertainment news

Trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard would come to television

Several US media have released images of one of the episodes of the 24th season of the program. Entertainment Tonight showed moments of a recording outside a court. According to several followers, Mariska Hartigay, who plays Olivia Benson, an investigator for the Special Victims Unit, was next to actress Julia Goldani, who is rumored to play Amber Heard in the story.

Although there is no official confirmation from the creators of the series, according to many Internet users, outside the same court where they would be recording the chapter, there are also banners similar to those that, at the time, the fans carried in support of Depp or heard.