Jennifer Lopez: “When I learned the art of transcendental meditation”

In the world, between 200 and 500 million people meditate habitually, a practice from which considerable benefits are derived: in 6 cases out of 10, meditating would help to drastically improve anxiety levels and rest for those who suffer from insomniain addition, it would significantly lower the risk of suffering from coronary heart disease while, on the professional front, it would improve even the productivity of 120%.

This is also why many celebs have become, over time, true meditation enthusiasts and among them there is also Jennifer Lopez, who through her newsletter On the JLowanted to tell her fans how she approached this practice and how valuable it is to her.

JLo relates that years ago, record producer Russell Simmons gave her a teacher to help her meditate. “I told him I was interested in learning the art of meditation and he told me it was what changed her life. He introduced me to an amazing man named Bob Rothwho taught me the art of Transcendental Meditation », writes the actress and pop star.

«Transcendental Meditation is a simple practice that it fundamentally changes the way we respond to life’s stress and challenges. With scientifically proven benefits – reduced stress and anxiety and improved focus, sleep, resilience, creativity and memory, just to name a few – this five thousand year old technique has a clear and direct impact on our very contemporary problems», Continues Jennifer Lopez, praising the great advantages of meditative practice and then explaining the use that she herself makes of it in her life.

«Whenever I find myself in moments of great anxiety and stress, I always resort to this practice. I meditate 20 minutes in the morning and 20 minutes in the evening, and it is almost as if all worries disappear during this exercise. When you meditate, you are able to calm your mind. You sit there with your eyes closed for 20 minutes and keep repeating the same mantra. What happens in the end is a mental cleansing of the extra thoughts, anxiety, emotions and feelings that bother you. You know it’s working when you feel your body is more relaxed. There is no right or wrong way to meditate. After three days of doing this, I immediately realized that I was literally smiling even before waking up. And I realized that it was precisely the meditation that Bob had taught me ».

To learn more and learn more, Jennifer Lopez finally suggests her fans to take a look at Roth’s book. Here available and purchasable in the original English edition.

