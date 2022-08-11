“Jennifer Lopez saved my career”

Being children of art does not always prove to be of great help for the one who must demonstrate to the whole world that he possesses the same qualities as a parent. A double-edged sword that most of the time leads the boy to devote himself to something else. This does not always happen, and luckily. Since the world of cinema has made us appreciate both the films of parents and children. Kirk Douglas and his son Michael as well as Henry Fonda and his daughter Jane. She recently gave an interview where she talked about her career and how important she was Jennifer Lopez.

Jane Fonda is back to acting thanks to Jennifer Lopez: “I was out of the world of acting for more than 15 years”

It wasn’t easy for Jane Fonda to stay away from the film set for so many years. An actress like her, with her qualities, would have deserved a few more parts but after all she doesn’t mind that she went like this. Also because she appreciated her return to success even more. You gave a long interview to the Daily Mail but here we will propose an excerpt. In particular we will focus on the importance of Jennifer Lopez in her life that has “saved” her career. The actress refers to the year 2005 when she starred in The Mother-in-Law’s Monster, a film that grossed $ 155,457,327 worldwide. She was JLo’s mother-in-law: “The biggest stroke of luck was getting the role in That Mother-in-law Monster”, at a time in my career when I was out of the acting world for more than 15 years. It was with Jennifer Lopez, and it was a big comeback for me. I was almost 65 when I got this script out of the blue. It was the only smart move I ever made. I thought: “People will come to the cinema to see J.Lo, but they will rediscover Fonda”, and that’s what happened “. That film represented the turning point of a career that seemed to have known the sunset many hours in advance.

