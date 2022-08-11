Jennifer Lopez, Jared Leto and Leonardo DiCaprio in Capri for the Unicef ​​gala

A parade of stars

But J.Lo is not the only star to have wreaked havoc on island life and above all to have embellished the important charity evening. For example, the show also saw the performance of the singer Sofia Carsonwhile the American actor was called to lead the evening (organized in welcome cocktail, placée dinner and live auction) Jamie Foxx. Between chair charity auction officers (in which precious memorabilia such as a Harley Davidson Captain America, reproduction of the one seen in Easy Rider, the Ares S1 Project Speedster luxury super car and Jacob & ‘s “Godfather” musical clock were up for grabs Co.) there was the director Spike Lee together with his wife Tonya Lewis Lee.

There are also many faces seated between the circular tables that populated the oldest abbey of Capri: we went from Jared Leto And Leonardo Dicaprio to Nathalie Emmanuel from game of Thronesby the stylist Michael Kors to the model Frida Aasenand again the actresses Ashley Park And Vanessa Hudgensthe face of Gossip Girl Ed Westwickthe musical group of Haimthe Colombian singer and producer J Balvin. Many Italian guests at the evening, such as the actress Matilde Gioli, the singer Saint Johnthe revelations of TikTok Khaby Lame And Mattia Stangathe journalist Diletta Leottathe Italian-Swiss conductor Lorenzo Viotti.

“For six years we have been working together with Unicef ​​as a family, united by the same desire and goal: to support vulnerable children all over the world. Our commitment, our perseverance and our efforts have shown us that, by working together, we can raise awareness on the issue and make a difference for children “he said last night Luisa Panconesi, president of the Capri Unicef ​​2022 Event Committee on the sidelines of the evening created in collaboration with the Red Sea International Film Festival Foundation. He echoes her Paolo Rozeraexecutive director of Unicef ​​Italia: “Every year we face more and more emergencies and works to guarantee not only a peaceful present, but also a better future for every child. We can only win this great challenge thanks to the contribution of those who choose to get involved with us ”.

Here are the exclusive images of the celebrities attending the evening, taken by Lucas owns for Vogue Italy: