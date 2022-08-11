Jennifer Lopez in technicolor tie-dye jumpsuit and does not give up on the Hérmes bag

Jennifer Lopez chooses a tie-dye outfit for the dance session

In recent weeks, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been (more than usual) the center of general attention. First of all, for their night wedding, celebrated just before midnight in a Las Vegas wedding chapel (so small that poor Ben had to change his clothes in the toilet). Then for their post-nuptial wanderings, which first took them to Paris with their family (it would perhaps be appropriate to talk about “families”, given that each of the two has children born from previous partners), then to Italy for a few days of vacation.

Back to comfort

While the 53-year-old singer and actress mostly appeared in long, flowing dresses with bohemian accents during her European honeymoon, she went back to Los Angeles for comfort. In some snaps stolen by the paparazzi outside a dance school, we see JLo in a colorful sports suit by Ralph Lauren, consisting of a hoodie and jogging pants, both with a tie-dye pattern. The outfit is completed by white Nike sneakers with fluo effect swoosh, the inevitable maxi-hoop earrings and a pair of pink sunglasses. To elevate the look, as usual, is a fabulous Birkin by Hermès, in this case in a fir green shade.

The colors of (marital) happiness?

Overall, it is an outfit substantially in line with the stylistic codes of the singer, who prefers casual outfits to reach the locations of her daily training sessions (yes, daily, otherwise she could not have such a physique at 53) and comfortable, in which some glam details invariably stand out. By itself, Jennifer Lopez’s appearance in a tie-dye suit is nothing exceptional. However, it must be said that we have rarely seen JLo (sorry, Mrs. Affleck) wearing so many colors… and all together. Could it be an effect of her happy new married life?

