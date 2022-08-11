Jennifer Lopez flaunts stilettos with miniskirt ahead of Ben Affleck’s birthday milestone: photos

Image credit: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez continued her streak of haute couture appearances on Thursday, August 11, when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping mini skirt paired with super high heels! New Mrs. Affleck, 53, was spotted arriving at her Beverly Hills office wearing a tan jacket, along with a matching miniskirt that showed off her famous sculpted legs. Jen wore a white shirt with her look, along with black strappy stilettos and a quilted Chanel bag with a chain shoulder strap. J of her Lo wore her hair loose and soft around her shoulders as he got out of a vehicle.

Her appearance comes after a family-style European honeymoon following her wedding in Las Vegas on July 16 Ben Affleck49. But the newlyweds are reportedly not finished celebrating yet and are said to be planning a much larger wedding ceremony at Ben’s sprawling estate in Georgia.

And in the meantime, things are going extremely well for the happy new couple, who were previously engaged before famously breaking things up in January 2004. In fact, a source said. HollywoodLife that friends were “amazed” by the “low profile” of the marriage.

“Jennifer’s Las Vegas wedding amazed all of her friends by the way this relationship with Ben transformed her,” said the insider. HL EXCLUSIVELY in a report of July 20. “It wasn’t a big shock to anyone who decided to escape, he said they could go that route to keep it more private, but it’s a big shock that they were so discreet about everything.”

Trending items now Cool Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s custody agreement for the new baby revealed 5 days after birth Margot Robbie sports a tiny yellow bikini while surfing with her husband and Rami Malek: photos Courtney Love, 58, proudly wears a bikini while on vacation in Italy: photos

A separate source EXCLUSIVELY told HL in additional comments that the relationship is indeed Jennifer’s “happy ending”. “Jennifer feels like she’s finally getting her happy ending and that the two of them are really meant to be together,” they said. “She tells everyone this is forever and she believes it’s true with all her heart. Her friends have never seen her so happy in her life and Ben brings out only the sweetest side of her about her. “