Jennifer Lopez flaunts her favorite $ 65 sunglasses as she gets back to work after her honeymoon

Jennifer Lopez is proving that you don’t have to spend a lot on your favorite accessories to look like a superstar. The Halftime star, who recently rocked designers from Dolce & Gabbana to Gucci while in Italy with her new husband Ben Affleck, also has her affordable pink cat eye sunglasses in strong rotation.

We saw a post-honeymoon JLo wearing her $ 65 Quay “Chain Reaction” sunglasses on her way to a dance studio in Los Angeles.

The new Ms. Affleck has her repeat pink sunglasses – and her Lauren Ralph Lauren tie dye look is a favorite too.

The new Ms. Affleck was stylish and very colorful from head to toe with other staples from her wardrobe: Polo Ralph Lauren sweatshirt and matching sweatpants, Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, and Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings (yes, the same ones loved Adele ).

SUNGLASSES BY JLO: Quay ‘Chain Reaction’ sunglasses, £ 49 / $ 65

BUY NOW

This sighting isn’t the first time we’ve seen Jen wearing bold Quay pink shades, which feature an elegant gold chain.

SEE THE LOOK: Nike Air Force 1 low top, $ 108, GOAT

BUY NOW

BUY SIMILAR: Polo Ralph Lauren solid color sweatpants, used to cost $ 154 now $ 108 / £ 97, FarFetch

BUY NOW

In June, the Marry Me star showed us some serious outfits for our next flight on a private jet – or hey, even in economy plus – sporting the ultimate high-low look: luxurious silk hummingbird pajamas by Nahmias with the his sunglasses.

JLo posted a clip of herself on Instagram as she boarded her private jet to the sound of Jack Harlow’s First Class, pretty much the most perfect musical choice ever because it sounded so charming.

Jennifer wore her glasses earlier this summer as she boarded her private jet

Loading the player …

WATCH: JLo climbs aboard his private jet in style, giving us a peek inside

Jennifer’s 215 million followers were as enamored of the glam look as we are, with Kerry Washington simply saying “Planet Drip”.

The most enthusiastic comments included: “JetLo”, “Love the outfit” and last, but certainly not least, “Global superstar WE STAN !!”

