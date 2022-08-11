Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck move in together in a palace. Photo and video

The two stars choose a mega villa near Beverly Hills, owned by Mariah Carey’s ex-boyfriend. And the actor makes money with his Pacific Palisades buen retiro

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck move in together: after the wedding it was obvious, but here are two real estate movements that confirm it. And we are able to tell you where they will live (although it is not yet clear in what “form”) – photo | video

P.REZZACCIO – Let’s go in order: the news is that Ben Affleck has put his mansion up for sale in Pacific Palisades, a neighborhood about thirty kilometers west of downtown Los Angeles. It is not a house for all budgets: the price is 30 million dollars, 11 more than what the star had paid to compare it in 2019. The mega villa has a garden of two and a half hectares, and a covered area of 1,300 square meters, with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, a cinema room, three garages, the inevitable swimming pool and a Spa.

A DEAL, BUT … – A bargain, without a doubt. But even if Affleck does hit that price, to take the house that the Bennifers have targeted, they’ll have to grab their wallet. Several vans from a moving company were seen buzzing around a “palace” in Holmby Hills, the ultra-chic hill that divides Bel Air from Beverly Hills. It is owned by tycoon James Packer, the richest man in Australia, who in turn bought it from Danny De Vito to live there with then-girlfriend Mariah Carey (to whom Packer gave an engagement ring from 13 million dollars).

THEN RENT? – The “palace”, say the experts of luxury houses, is worth over 60 million dollars, also has a cinema room, a lounge for smoking cigars and a cellar that is the envy of the best restaurants in the world. According to the TMZ website, however, the house is not for sale. It is therefore possible that the Bennifers want to rent it. Unless they’re in very confidential negotiations with Packer.