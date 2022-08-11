Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, more in love than ever, dismiss the rumors of crisis

JLo and Ben Affleck are more in love than ever and by exchanging kisses and tenderness they silence the rumors of an alleged crisis that have been chasing each other for weeks.

Married a few weeks ago and there were already those who were talking about a crisis on the horizon for Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleckwhich for some time have been separated, causing concern and sparkingbreak alarm, following an article whose meaning had been misrepresented. The two stars, however, deny the rumors about them with kisses and show themselves more in love than ever.

Kisses and tenderness belie the crisis

Hugged, smiling and intent on exchanging tenderness, so the Bennifers show themselves in front of the lens of the paparazzi who as soon as they can immortalize some moments of intimacy of the two lovers. This time they were caught outside the Huckleberry Cafe in Santa Monica where they had just finished having breakfast with their respective children. A kiss, a few grimaces, a smile hugging each other, and then get in the car and return, most likely, towards home. Already last week, when the rumors of a crisis became more and more insistent, Ben Affleck had been spotted in Los Angeles, in the company of his daughter, showing off his wedding ring, demonstrating that there was no crisis at all. horizon and, on the other hand, JLo was in town too, albeit doing other services on a hot summer morning.

Marriage and the distance immediately after

The top secret marriage was followed by the whole world, curious to see how a story, actually born twenty years ago, can be revived with all this passion. Well, the two have left no room for doubt, with emotion, happiness, declarations of love that have made the rounds of social media, the Bennifers have shown that their love resists and exists and they are not afraid to show it, walking in the moon of honey in the most romantic city in the world. Their respective works will often lead them to stay away, in fact she was at an event in Capri, where he could not reach her, but this will not be able to affect the feeling that once again brought them close to each other. Or at least hopefully.