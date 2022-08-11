Jennifer Lawrence and her experience of working with Dicaprio

Actress Jennifer Lawrence spoke about her experience working with Leonardo Dicaprio and Timothée Chalamet, which she described as hell.

In an interview with The Late Show, the celebrity spoke about what happened. “I just remember being in absolute misery,” she said.

Also, in the conversation he told why the filming with the two famous actors was so chaotic.

“I don’t know what it was. Timothée was excited to be out of the house. I think it was the first scene of him. Leo had chosen the song that was playing in the car and it was like: ‘You know, this song was about, you know, blah, blah, blah,’” he recalled.

After this he admitted: “It was hell”.

In the film, Jennifer Lawrence also talked about what it was like working with Meryl Streep.

“My biggest concern was that I didn’t want to disturb”, he confided, adding: “That is my worst nightmare. Then -she clarified- I will only speak if they speak to me, and I will be the least annoying person in the room”, she said.

Don’t Look Up is scheduled to hit Netflix on December 24 and become one of the most viewed movies this Christmas.