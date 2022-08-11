Jennette McCurdy was jealous of Ariana Grande: “I never liked her”

Although on the screen Jennette McCurdy and Ariana Grande seemed to have a great friendship, in real life the relationship of both celebrities was extremely complicated, according to what was written by the interpreter of Sam Pockett in his book “I’m glad my mom died.”

According to McCurdy, coexistence with Grande was toxic for her, she even admitted to having felt jealousy after the singer’s career rose because the production of the series “Sam & Cat”, which both starred in, had preferences for the redhead, so much so that she had to cover her faults when she was on tour, something that hindered her career:

“The week they told me that Ariana would not be in the series and that they would justify her absence in the episodes by pretending that her character was locked in a box. I thought, ‘Are you kidding me? Seriously joking? So I have to turn down movies while Ariana is out singing at the Billboard Music Awards? Fuck that,’” she wrote.

But what unleashed Jennette’s fury was one day that Ariana came to the set and told her that the night before she had spent a great evening at the house of actor Tom Hanks:

“Ariana came in whistling with excitement because she had spent the night before playing at Tom Hanks’ house. That was the moment I broke down. She couldn’t take it anymore. Musical performances and magazine covers… you name it, I’ll get over it. But playing as a family at the National Treasure, the home of Tom Hanks, two-time Academy Award winner and six-time nominee? I couldn’t take it,” she added.

The actress added that from that moment on, any attempt to please the interpreter of “Next” was in vain, since each fault or each experience she lived and told in the forums felt like a personal attack: “I never liked her. She couldn’t please me. A pop star’s success could handle it, but hanging out with Sheriff Woody, with Forrest Gump? This has gone too far. So now, every time he misses work, it feels like a personal attack. Every time something exciting happens to her, I feel like she deprives me of having that experience.”

Jennette also expressed that she hopes that Ariana someday reads her book, not only so that she finds out everything that happened and made her dislike her a lot, but also because she thinks it will be quite an entertaining read.



