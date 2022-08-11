Jennette McCurdy reveals she was jealous of Ariana Grande

One of the actresses who is giving the most to talk about is nothing more and nothing less than Jennette mccurdyone of the protagonists of the series for adolescents entitled‘iCarly’ and ‘Sam and Cat’ that currently shook the entertainment world with the publication of his most recent book.

In ‘I’m glad my mom died‘, the actress did not keep quiet and shared not only the experiences on the recording set, but also the abuses and limitations that she had with her, unlike her scene partner Ariana Grande.

This book went on sale on August 9 and the actress is also presenting herself as a monologue in various theaters in the United States.

What caused the feud between Jennette McCurdy and Ariana Grande?

During episodes of ‘Sam and Cat‘ we could see that Jennette mccurdy and Ariana Grande had great chemistry each immersed in their role, however, McCurdy shared in her most recent post that this was only while the cameras were rolling.

According to statements made by the same actress in her book ‘I’m glad my mom died’ we can read that both the production as well as Ariana Grande herself had a preference within the set and that there was a deal different with Jennette.

Both were in one of the pilot products of Nickelodeon and had become the favorites of the public due to their roles in Sam Puckett and Cat Valentine at previous shows.

Jennette herself confesses in her book that while she was prohibited from acting or participating in other productions, the singer was allowed to be absent for hours. to continue her singing career.

‘The week they told me that Ariana wouldn’t be in at all, and that they would write about her absence in an episode by locking her character in a box was like… Are you kidding me do I have to turn down movies while Ariana is out on the movies? Billboard Music Awards? fuck it Ariana misses work pursuing her music career while I perform with a box.

In addition, he also confessed to being jealous of the singer due to these deals that the same production promoted, until one day he found out about an activity that Grande performed so she ended up shattered.

​ Ariana Grande and her privileges within ‘Sam and Cat’

​Jennette did not stop to write how it was that she lived being part of another Dan Schnaider series and said that Ariana Grande had great privileges within it.

One of them and the reason why Jennette and Ariana stopped being friends is because the singer had been given the opportunity to attend a game night at the house of Tom Hanks, but McCurdy was not invited.

In addition, he shared that Ariana made fun of this fact, ignoring the your partner’s feelings.

Now we know that Jennette mccurdy Not only was she abused on this set, but there was also a preference for Ariana Grande on it.

JPG.​