Jennette McCurdy: “I was jealous of Ariana Grande”

Jennette mccurdy Y Ariana Grande they were protagonists and friends of the series ‘Sam and Cat’, or so we thought. According to McCurdy’s confessions, published in her book ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’, she was jealous of the singer because of the privileges she had during the recordings.

How was the rivalry between Jennette McCurdy and Ariana Grande born?

“The week they told me Ariana wasn’t going to be on the show and they were going to justify her absence from the episodes by pretending her character was locked in a box. I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? I have to turn down movies while Ariana is out singing at the Billboard Music Awards? F*ck that.” Jennette mccurdy.

However, that was not the only problem. The young actress also stated that her jealousy came from the amount of artist that Ariana Grande knew. “Ariana came in whistling with excitement because she had spent the night before playing at Tom Hanks’ house. That was the moment I broke down. I couldn’t take it anymore. Musical performances and magazine covers…you name it, I’ll get over it.” But playing family at the National Treasure, the home of two-time Academy Award winner and six-time nominee Tom Hanks? I couldn’t stand it.”

Jennette McCurdy recommended her book to Ariana Grande

Happily, McCurdy put aside the enmity. What’s more, he has asked the singer to read his book: “I don’t know if she will read the book or not, but I think it’s a really entertaining read regardless of who she is, so I hope she does,” he said in an interview. for the ‘abc’ program ‘Nightline’.

