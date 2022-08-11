Jason Momoa is clear, his Conan the Barbarian movie “stuck”

Normally, when Hollywood prepares the reboot of an iconic franchise follows a careful strategy of protecting the details. The new film has to breathe the essence of the original story and at the same time highlight with a new identity stand out on its own merits. If we go through the list of remakes and reboot that have been made in the film industry, things have turned out more bad than good, but there have been caveats such as the last scream either Ghostbusters: Beyond. It is not uncommon for fans “rajen” of these new visions, however, it is strange that its leading actor denies it. This is the case of Jason Momoa with his version of Conan the Barbarian.

In a recent interview for GQ, Momoa detailed how his rise to A-list star unfolded. Particularly, thanks to his role as Aquamana character he will play again Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom. But as a result of his incorporation into the world of DC and Warner, Momoa has participated in fundamental blockbuster titles such as dunes and will be in the final stretch of the Vin Diesel franchise, Fast X. Conan the Barbarian was one of the biggest commercial and critical disasters out there in 2011. After his relevance as Khal Drogo, replicating the role that Arnold Schwarzenegger once played was not a good way to prove himself as a leading actor, so he himself is one of his biggest critics, calling the film “a big pile of shit” or what “really sucked”:

“I’ve been a part of a lot of things that really suck, and movies that are out of your hands. Conan (the Barbarian) was one of them. It’s one of the best experiences I’ve ever had and (was) taken and turned into one big heap of shit.” In this way, the Hawaiian considers that it is a resounding failure in the editing room, but this was not especially one of the issues most pointed out by critics. The specialized press explained in general terms that the project led by Marcus Nispel was lacking in personality and to make matters worse, was born in the middle of the 3D era.

In the future, aside from joining DC through the Arthur Curry character, Jason Momoa will write and star in Last Manhunta western full of murders.