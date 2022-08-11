Jack Depp: Johnny Depp’s lesser known son who looks exactly like him

Johnny Depp he is one of the celebrities he has written about the most over the past year and this year, and that is why several details about his personal life have become public knowledge.

The latest example of this is the appearance of his 20-year-old son, Jack Deppwho is the spitting image of his famous father.

Depp, the actor who has been in the press due to his libel trial against his former partner Amber Heard after writing an opinion piece about him that he claimed had defamed him.

Depp won the lawsuit and Heard was ordered to pay damages. Subsequently, heard declared that he will write a new book that will reveal unknown secrets about their relationship and the trial.

Son of Paridis and brother of Lily Rose

Jack Depp He is one of the two children who had the star of Pirates of the Caribbean with his ex-partner vanessa paridis. John Jack Christopher Depp is the brother of Lily Rose Deppwho is now 22 years old.

It is important to point out that Lily Rose Depp She has been immersed in the world of entertainment and especially in Hollywood, following in the footsteps of her parents.

However, his brother John Jack Depp He usually keeps a low profile, so not much is known about him. However, in recent days some photographs have appeared and it is surprising how similar it is to Johnny Depp.

away from hollywood

The 20-year-old prefers to pursue his own interests that are a little further removed from the Hollywood spotlight.

“My son Jack has always been a very talented artist,” the actor said while talking about his son. “He draws very well. He’s also a very good musician, he has a good ear for that. Aside from school plays and other things, he hasn’t shown any desire to become an actor.”

A few days ago, Depp shared a photo on his Instagram account. Twitterwhich immediately went viral, as you can see the striking resemblance to his father.