“It’s an extortion attempt!”; Kim Kardashian is sued by Skkn

“The USPTO rejected the mark SKKN+ of Beauty Concepts saying that ‘skkn’ just means ‘skin,'” said rhodeswho stated that the team of kim approached “several times” to “(try) to find a sensible path to coexistence”, but that Beauty Concepts “He didn’t really engage with us beyond demanding a lot of money.”

He said the case is “less about trademark law and more about trying to take advantage of a settlement by threatening to damage Ms. kardashian. That’s not going to work.”

In the original cease and desist letter from Beauty Concepts, lunford wrote: “I have painstakingly built my successful small business with my own sweat, hard work, and research. It is clear that I established my brand first.” It is not the first time that the latest business venture of kim gets her into trouble.

Earlier this month, social media highlighted the similarities between Skkn by Kim Y Skn by LHthe skincare brand of Lori Harvey released in 2021. At that time, sources close tokardashian confirmed that the USPTO did not mention any issues regarding the trademark of harvey.