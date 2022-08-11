It’s an action-packed HBO MAx movie based on true events that will make you cringe; Oscar nominated

The streaming platform options are becoming more extensive, and it is that apps such as HBO Max, Amazon Prime video, Netflix, Star Plus and Disney Plus contain an increasingly extensive catalog, so users often get confused about what type of audiovisual to choose to enjoy in the company of your loved ones.

For this reason, we have made the selection of a successful film that is within the action and drama genre, which has positioned itself among the most watched on HBO Max.

What is “Deep Horizon” about?

On this occasion we recommend the film titled “Deep Horizon”, which premiered in 2016 and is within the action and drama genre; it starred Mark Wahlberg, Dylan O’Brien, Kurt Russell, and Gina Rodriguez under the direction of Peter Berg.

The 2016 film was first shown at the Toronto International Film Festival and had a theatrical release in the United States in September 2016; the story based on the events that took place in the Gulf of Mexico on April 20, 2010, 80 km south of the Louisiana coast after an accident was recorded, which seems to have been started by a bubble of methane gas and oil, which caused the explosion of an oil rig called Deepwater Horizon, one of the largest of its kind in the world that was drilling the Macondo well.

The film starred Mark Wahlberg. PHOTO: SPECIAL

A film based on real events

The film was written by Matthew Sanz and Matthew Michael Carnahan and received mostly positive reviews, grossing over $70 million worldwide.

In short, it is important to highlight that it obtained six nominations in total, two of these being from the Academy for Best Visual Effects and Best Sound Editing; it also featured performances by Kate Hudson and John Malkovich.

