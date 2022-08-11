It goes viral on TikTok by being identical to Will Smith

Although it is common to see people who claim to be celebrity stuntmen, the resemblance between Yhasual Avila and Will Smith is surprising, his recurring viral videos on Tik Tok and public appearances, always leaves his viewers square-eyed, due to their resemblance.

The young Latino is originally from Venezuela, currently lives in Lima, Peru, where he is accustomed to recreate Will Smith charactersduring his presentations he asks for help for his daughter, who has a disease called hydrocephalus, “I will appreciate it if anyone wants to help me,” mentions the impersonator of the American actor.

Among his shows, the imitation of the character of “the prince of pop“, Y “men in black”.

By surprising so much with his imitation videos on TikTok and going viral, he has appeared on television channels, an example of this was on the YouTube program “Moloko Podcast, where he said” It has been a change in my life that I did not expect, but God always has things prepared. (…) In Venezuela they called me ‘Man in black’”.

However, the best impersonator in latin Will Smith’s hasn’t always been about content creation. Previously, in his native country, Venezuela, he was a policeman, however, due to the economic crisis, he decided to emigrate with his wife and daughter.

We recommend you read:

Yuya, what else is your treatment for pimples from Dancing Together for?

Goodbye, cowboy! WhatsApp Plus will be discontinued after pressure from Meta

Where and why is International Stolen Kiss Day celebrated?