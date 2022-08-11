In The Menu, the creator of Succession plays the most dangerous game

“Meticulously crafted, brilliant execution”. With just four words, the promotional phrase of The menunew and very intriguing film from Mark”Succession” Mylod manages to sell us this black comedy with hints of a thriller in which Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult belong to the guest list to taste the new creations of a prestigious chef (Ralph Fiennes) with a twisted shine in their eyes. Mylod is collaborating again with Adam McKay, also executive producer of his hit series for HBO, in which promises to be one of the most interesting films of the upcoming fall (in fact, his premiere at the Toronto Film Festival and a premiere scheduled for November are usually a sign that those responsible have their sights set on the Oscars).

It should be noted that the script The menuthe work of Seth Reiss and Will Tracy, appeared way back in 2019 on Franklin Leonard’s famous Black List, a film executive that publishes a survey each year with the best original concepts yet to be purchased for development. In principle it was going to be Alexander Payne who took charge of the project, but certain production fluctuations derived from the pandemic caused it to pass into the hands of McKay and Mylod, with Taylor-Joy replacing Emma Stone and Fiennes, who apparently is completely overturned in history, as the only constant throughout the process. What does Reiss and Tracy’s script have to have entered the radar of such talented people? Three words: The evil Zaroff.

content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Published in 1924 by the magazine Collier’s, The Most Dangerous Game has earned over almost a century the label of “most influential English-language short story of all time”. Its author, Richard Connell, was inspired by the passion of the affluent America of his day to travel to Africa to participate in big game safaris, a frivolous pastime that, it seems, allowed the rich to feel something real during the seconds before pull the trigger (not that things have changed much since then). The protagonist of his story is one of those rich New Yorkers who, after being shipwrecked on his way to the Amazon, ends up on an island where a Central European nobleman with Darwinian ideas about the metaphysics of hunting likes to practice what he defines as “the most dangerous game”: hunting a human being. Connell’s original was first made into a film in 1932 under the title (in Spanish) of The evil Zaroffthus consolidating itself forever in the collective imagination as platonic ideal of a horror story with philosophical touches.

Since then, the most dangerous game has been adapted to film, radio, television and even the video game on countless occasions, both official and, in the case of The menu, unofficial. Count Zaroff served as the basis for Kraven the Hunter, the Spider-Man villain who is about to make his film debut as Aaron Taylor-Johnson, but he also seems to have guided the steps of at least two serial killers in real life: the Zodiac Killer, who may have made veiled references to Zaroff in the infamous letters he sent to the San Francisco newspapers, and Robert Hansen, a terrifying killer who insisted on releasing his victims (always women) into the Alaskan forests so they can be hunted later. On a brighter note, The evil Zaroff was one of the references mountaineer and writer Charles Gaines, proud veteran of various hunting expeditions to the African continent, he managed when he created the concept of paintball together with two friends.

Given the Richard Connell’s short story has been royalty-free for a few years nowapocryphal revisions of its plot core, such as the one proposed by The menuor like the one that recently raised The hunt (Craig Zobel, 2020), they are going to be more and more common. The character of Ralph Fiennes appears before us as an updated version of Zaroff, someone who has traded the sniper rifle for molecular gastronomy and manhunt for premium tasting experiences, but still operating on a desert island until unsuspecting people with enough money in the bank won’t stop coming. With people like this around the world, it will always be the season.