In China, they sanction the web for doubting traditional anticovid medicine

AFP

Beijing, China / 08.11.2022 10:25:00





Chinese authorities banned a popular medical information site from posting that questioned the effectiveness of a treatment against covid based on traditional chinese medicine and promoted by the authorities, the portal reported on Thursday.

The DXY website, which offers numerous health services and counts as a shareholder the Chinese internet giant Tencent, questioned the therapeutic virtues of the remedyknown as Lianhua Qingwen, in an article that he later deleted.

But now the site is not allowed to post on at least five of its social networks, due to a “violation of laws and regulations,” DXY’s Weibo account noted, without specifying the violation.

Lianhua Qingwen is a medicinal liquid based on honeysuckle and apricot kernels that was used against covid during the Shanghai lockdown between the end of March and the beginning of June.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called in 2019 traditional medicine “treasure of Chinese civilization” and he instructed it to have as much influence as modern medicine.

The supposed virtues of traditional medicine are regularly praised by the government.

Contacted by AFP, the Chinese medical information specialist did not immediately respond.

Several countries, including the United States, expressed doubts about the efficacy of Lianhua Qingwen to treat covid-19, pointing to a lack of scientific evidence.

ATC