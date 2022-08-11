Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on medicine teaching

As of March 2020, when the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 pandemic, the educational process worldwide has changed radically. Medical education is no exception, it has had to undergo adaptations due to the lack of access to classrooms, laboratories and clinical campuses, which are important scenarios in the training of students of the Bachelor of Medicine and other Health Sciences.

From the third year of Medicine and until its end, students attend clinical areas for their training. The clinical areas (health centers, hospitals, clinics) have limited access to medical students during the COVID-19 pandemic for several reasons, among which are: safety of those involved, priority of attention to the health emergency, reduction in the number of medical consultations and elective surgical procedures, change to teleconsultation modalities in some areas, among others.

In this context and to continue with the educational process of medical students in clinical cycles, we adopted online teaching. This reality took all the actors in the educational process by surprise: educational institutions, students and teachers. In addition, the need to use the remote model revealed great differences in connectivity between students, the inappropriate environments that many of them live for learning, the need to learn the use of technological platforms by students and teachers, among other problems. ; but also the distance education model has allowed us to continue the medical training process, we have all learned from it on the fly and although it is not ideal, both teachers and students improve day by day in its use and it has been the way to continue, while we can return to clinical settings in safe conditions for all.

Thamar Gómez Villegas, professor of the Medicine degree at the Xochimilco Unit of the UAM.

Unlike other disciplines, both professors and medical students have an active role in the work of their profession. Therefore, it is time to rethink the role of health professionals in training, in order to maintain the continuity of their learning processes and that we all participate in the development of strategies that benefit this process1.

Teaching strategies that promote the development of skills such as critical thinking, clinical reasoning and decision making are highly effective in medical learning2. The resolution of clinical cases (problem-based learning) and evidence-based medicine (review of scientific articles to solve real cases of the academic program to study) are tools that some teachers have incorporated into teaching, especially in clinical cycles, in an attempt to at least partially compensate for the inability to attend actual clinical campuses. In addition to the above, some teachers have also created materials to facilitate teaching on virtual platforms. On the other hand, simulators and augmented reality are virtual technologies that have shown efficacy for the acquisition of abilities and skills in medical students3, unfortunately they are not available in all the universities of our country.

The virtualization and technologization of processes is a trend in all areas of society4; however, this trend is far from ideal in the clinical cycles of the medical degree because students require real scenarios (patients, clinics, hospitals, among others) to acquire the necessary skills to perform the profession. Taking into account the above, some teachers have implemented clinical practice in small groups of two or three students, but, since the groups of students are numerous, this practice has not been enough.

Medicine is an eminently social profession; A good doctor must essentially be a good person, be empathetic, tolerant, have self-control, common sense, the ability to introspect to analyze the scope that he or she has as a professional, recognize when to delegate cases that exceed his or her abilities or skills to other colleagues or expert institutions in this field, always seeking the benefit of the patient. Communication skills are also very important, being clear, making yourself understood with people from all social, economic, medical and other backgrounds helps to achieve therapeutic success. We call all of the above soft skills those that are basic in medical work, their teaching in medicine is desirable. The virtual model that we have used during the pandemic has also not allowed the learning of so-called soft skills.

In order to develop these skills of human treatment, of personal management, we must devise new strategies to achieve Medicine graduates that respond to the needs that our society requires and the circumstances demand.

In conclusion, all the actors in the educational process in the clinical areas of the Medicine degree and other health sciences options must continue generating opportunities for learning with the available resources and create those that help in this process. We will not know for some time the real impact that medical education during the COVID-19 pandemic has left on students, teachers and educational institutions, but we must move on, life does not stop and society needs us.

*Professor of the degree in Medicine at the Xochimilco Unit of the UAM; medical specialist in Ophthalmology and Neurological Ophthalmology and Advisor in clinical areas