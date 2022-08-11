iCarly: Copies of Jennette McCurdy’s book sell out in a day | sets

Irais M.

In her biography, she recounted what it was like working with Ariana Grande and Miranda Cosgrove.

The physical copies of Jennette McCurdy’s book, Sam Puckett at icarlysold out after only a day of going on sale. In I’m glad my mom died (I’m Glad My Mom Died), the actress not only recounted her bad family experiences, but also the situations she was exposed to while working at Nickelodeon.

The Jennette McCurdy book sold out on Amazon after reaching 4th place on the list of best sellers; and the second in the biographies. You can still find the digital publication on that platform, as well as in physical format at other points of sale.

It should be noted that the audiobook of I’m Glad My Mom Died It has also been very successful, mainly because it is read by McCurdy herself.

In the book, Jennette recounts how while working at Sam & Catin the study they had clear favoritism towards Ariana Grande

; In addition, the ex-Nickelodeon actress remembers how her mother did not allow her to be friends with Miranda Cosgrove, star of icarlyin addition to inducing her to anorexia and blaming her for her cancer, among other things.

Jennette McCurdy retired from acting for good in 2017 and is currently pursuing a writing, directing and music career.