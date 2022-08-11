The Mumford and Sons singer has revealed he was molested as a child at just six years old and has done so through his heartbreaking first solo single ‘Cannibal’.

In 2018 the group Mumford and Sons released their fourth and, to date, last studio album entitled ‘Delta’ and in 2021 the banjoist Winston Marshall left the group that from now on will function as a trio. It seems that we will have to wait a long time before we can hear them together again since Marcus Mumford is immersed in the promotion and release tour of his first studio album ‘Self-titled’.

On July 14 he presented the album with the powerful and heartbreaking single ‘Cannibal’his most personal song and whose video clip was directed by none other than Steven Spielberg.





An open-hearted song in which he talks about the sexual abuse he suffered when he was six years old.

“I can still taste you, and I hate it

That was not a choice in the mind of a child and you knew it.

You took the first slice of me and ate it raw

You tore her apart with your teeth and your lips like a cannibal

damn animal”starts the naked song.

Later in another part of the lyrics he explains how starting to talk about these abuses thirty years later has been the hardest thing he has done but at the same time the most liberating.

But when I started to tell

It became the most difficult.

that I once said out loud

The words got stuck in my throat

Man I drowned

And this is what it feels like to be free

Even though it follows me down

and look in the dark with me”.

“I haven’t told anyone in 30 years”

The 35-year-old Mumford & Sons frontman said he spent his life in “layers of shame” following the abuse at age six, which was “the first in a series of really unusual and unhealthy sexual experiences at a very young age.” early”.

In an interview with GQ magazine, he explained that: “Like a lot of people, and I’m learning more and more about it as we go along and I play it with people, I was sexually abused as a child.”

“Not by anyone in my family and not in the church, which might be some people’s assumption. But I hadn’t told anyone in 30 years,” he explained.

“And for some reason, and I really can’t figure out why, I didn’t become a sexual abuser, even though I’ve done some stupid things over the years,” the British singer-songwriter said.

Marcus, who shares two children with his wife Carey Mulligan, detailed how I was bottoming out“after finishing Mumford & Sons’ 2018 Delta album tour, and his loved ones recognized that he wasn’t performing well and urged him to seek help.

He shared his childhood abuse with a trauma therapistand the memory made him vomit, before managing to channel the memory in what has been his first solo single.

In the interview he also remembers how played ‘Cannibal’ for his mother Eleanorwho came back to him two days later to ask what the song was about.

Eleanor was shocked when he revealed to her that he had been abused, with Marcus reflecting on the trauma his mother must have experienced upon learning of the abuse through the song.

Following the interview, Marcus was praised for his courage in revealing his sexual abuse with many people pointing out how her courage in speaking from her personal experience can help many people.