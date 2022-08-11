‘I am Groot’: The popular ‘Groot’ debuted as the protagonist of five shorts already available on Disney Plus | DisneyPlus | I am Groot | Marvel Studios | CHEKA

Disney Plus presented this Wednesday a series of five shorts starring ‘Groot’, one of the most popular characters in the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ of Marvel Studios. Likewise, Vin Diesel lend the voice again for this occasion.

After the first film of the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, ‘Groot’ died and left a sapling in his place. With only one branch, the character of the ‘Colossus Flora’ race had a little one who would join the Avengers team.

Now, Marvel Studios takes advantage of this gap in the life of “Groot” and in the popularity of the character, to introduce a new animated series on the Disney Plus streaming platform.

The series has five shorts starring the little ‘Groot’, where he will tell us in a playful and entertaining way, all the adventures he goes through without neglecting the mentions of some superheroes who have taken care of him for some time.

In addition, this series is part of the beginning of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”, where it is chronologically close to the beginning of the film and has no major influence on the future of Phase 4 onwards of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In these animated shorts, it is shown how the character of ‘Groot’ shows his first steps as a baby. Also, the character explores the dimensions of his tiny body, as well as his potentialities, and at the same time, he manages to experience some risky moments in the outside world.

The first premiere is only five minutes long and deals with the first steps of Groot; the second premiere, on the other hand, is called “El chiquitín” and we already see him on an adventure on a strange planet. It also has a duration of no more than six minutes.

They are separate stories from the adventures of the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’. Although he is on the ship, only at one point does he have an encounter with ‘Rocket’.