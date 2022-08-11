How much money does Dwayne Johnson make for Black Adam?

Since he made his leap to the cinema many years ago, Dwayne Johnson has always seemed to me one of the most peculiar actors in the world. He is a nice guy, good-natured, who understands the show perfectly and who immediately got hordes and hordes of fans that he has dragged into theaters again and again. In fact, a few years before the coronavirus crisis He was the highest rated and paid actor in Hollywood.. And surely he still occupies the first positions. All this coming out of a world like WWE. Spectacular. They are there John Cena and Dave Bautista who want to follow his example.

The thing is, with a cache like yours, it’s obvious that Dwayne Johnson must also collect a significant amount of money in each project. In an extensive report on Variety on the earnings of various actors and actresses, it was revealed what will be The Rock’s salary in “Black Adam”. It’s a superhero movie and a DC movie, so we already assume that the budget is large to begin with. And, in addition, counting on him as the protagonist the company wants to be reborn from its ashes. So to make up for it, Warner Bros. has paid Johnson a whopping $22.5 million.. To give an example to compare, they are almost 10 million more than Jason Momoa in “Aquaman 2” (15 M).

So you can see that Dwayne Johnson continues to follow one of the most important figures of the industry. Project that makes, project that succeeds in theaters or streaming. Whether good or bad. Very few can boast of something like that, especially since fame is quite short-lived in a universe with so many weekly releases. But Dwayne Johnson is specialand virtually any investment made in it will pay off. There is little doubt that “Black Adam” will continue the streak.