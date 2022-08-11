How did Mike Tyson lose his famous Bengal tigers?

Mike Tyson was one of the most controversial and striking fighters in the world of boxing. The American had a hot temper in and out of the ring. The image of him gained much more popularity for his eccentricities to the point of having up to three bengal tigers in his mansion.

One of the most exotic possessions that Mike Tyson had, were three tigers with a value of 70 thousand dollars each. In 2013, one of his tigers knocked out several of his gold teeth with a headbutt, when he leaned in to “give her a kiss.” #box #Curious fact pic.twitter.com/2su5YMzCMV – Cleto Reyes Mexico (@CletoReyesMx) December 23, 2018

How did the tigers come into Tyson’s hands?

After the boxer had to spend time in jail after being accused of abusing an 18-year-old girl, Mike’s business continued behind bars. The former American boxer himself explained how his infatuation for felines was born.

“I was in jail and talking to one of my friends he told me that a friend of his owed him money. He commented: ‘If you don’t pay me the money, take some of the cars and I’ll trade them for animals.’ And I asked, ‘What kind of animals.’ To this he replied: ‘Horses and such.’ (…) In that I told him: ‘Why don’t you order me a pair (of tigers). I’ll be out of jail in a couple of months’. So when I came home I had two tiger cubs.”Mike Tyson recalled in statements collected by Mediotiempo.

In this sense, the life of Mike Tyson became even more curious, now with bengal tigers in his power. The former American boxer even slept with them in his desire to tame them.

Why did Mike Tyson leave his tigers?

“Iron Mike” began to have a series of incidents and his tigers were the protagonists. Little by little he had to get rid of them. The first bit him while trying to give him a tetanus shot; the second tried to eat a neighbor’s dog on one of his properties in Las Vegas and in this sense, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty against Animals decided to take it away from him; the third he tore an arm off a person who entered one of the former boxer’s propertiesbut Mike Tyson had to compensate her with $250,000 dollars.

