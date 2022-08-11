Hours with Keanu Reeves! ‘John Wick 4’ Will Be The Franchise’s Longest Film – CINEMABLEND

It is impossible to deny that the gun-fu scenes starring Keanu Reeves are -practically- addictive. Now Chad Stahelski himself stated that ‘John Wick 4’ will be the longest installment of the entire franchise.

You better get your extreme comfort kit ready to see john wick 4a film that will bring Keanu Reeves back as the iconic Baba Yaga, as the director of the film, Chad Stahelski, stated that the new installment is set to be the longest in the entire franchise!

During a conversation with Collideralso the director of titles such as another day to kill, Ghost of Tsushima Y classified, cautiously shared that John Wick fans will get an extended dose of action in the new movie.. Of course, he did not say the exact duration, but now we have an idea.

‘John Wick 4’ promises to be the longest installment in the franchise.



It is longer than the other three, but not by much.

Now let’s review this franchise to review the duration times: another day to kill it had an hour and 41 minutes; John Wick: A New Day to Kill, raised the dose to two hours and two minutes; same thing happened with John Wick 3: Parabellum and its two hours and 10 minutes. Although it is still not official, Collider reports that John Wick 4, could have a duration of two hours and 12 minutes.

Chad Stahelski revealed that post-production on the film is nearing completion.



On the other hand, Chad Stahelski, also stunt coordinator for movies like Dead Pool 2, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire Y Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, assured that the post-production process is already in the final stretch.

“We’re in the final stretch for the picture montage, and then we have the VFX music. But this is as far along as I’ve ever been, both in post-production.”.

‘John Wick 4’ is expected to hit theaters in March 2023.



He added: “The visual effects will come during the rest of the year, but we are close. In our edition, as far as our montage is concerned, we are a few minutes away from finishing. Our sequences are done. The movie is essentially done“said the director.

john wick 4will hit theaters in the United States and other regions of the world in March 2023 and will feature the participation of Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Hiroyuki Sanada and Lance Reddick.