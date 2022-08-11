Horror in Broad Daylight: A List of Movies That Are Deeply Disturbing (and Summery)

If as a rule we associate our greatest fears with the darkness of the night, the cinematographic artifice sometimes proposes, and successfully manages, to provoke deep nightmares in totally daytime settings. As summer is the most festive season, we could never imagine that in this context of rest and paradise, evil would sprout. Yes, we can point to the existence of a whole subgenre within terror that points to the thickness of the haze as the first warning that something terrible is going to happen and, as an example, this series of titles that inspire terror during the summer and in broad daylight of the day

That’s what you get for going on vacation

Among the chosen films, coincide those who risk pointing out as guilty those who decide to take a break: tourists. We walk more confident, our alert signals relax and we give ourselves permission to disconnect. Nothing bad can happen to you if you are on vacation. Tell it to the family of Weather (M.Night Shyamalan, 2021, Movistar+) whose vacations go awry for a reason never seen before: when visiting a remote beach, their aging accelerates inexplicably and in a matter of minutes half their lives slip through their hands. With Vicky Krieps Y Gael Garcia Bernal in the role of the main couple, the existential terror posed by this film places a whole reflection on the inevitable passage of time in a paradisiacal setting. Among the strangest, that a place like this can shelter such an unsettling atmosphere.

In the case of Us (jordan peele2019, Apple TV), the home invasion who ruins Adelaide’s summer getaway (Lupita Nyong’o) and his family does not take place in full sun, but its final climax on the beach left us images engraved in our cinephile memory for posterity. It will not be the first time that twins coincide in this selection and it is that the figure of the doppelganger (the double evil) is used on this occasion as a sign of the racial and class fracture made in USA. By the way, horror movies always keep a spot among the most viewed on the summer billboard. If Shyamalan’s film led the box office last August, this year we expect Jordan Peele’s new one, nopewhich hits theaters on the 18th, repeat with success.