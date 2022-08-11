He played in El Tri, he got into blows with Cristiano Ronaldo, now he is a millionaire

Cristiano Ronaldo

August 11, 2022 3:03 p.m.

Talk about Christian Ronaldo is talking about one of the best players in history. It is the faithful reflection of today’s soccer player and the need for him to have to be a super athlete. The Portuguese has broken countless goalscoring records, and it seems that he insisted on shutting up more than one mouth when critics were hostile.

Although he is not in a good situation with Manchester United, there is no doubt that his voice is one of the most influential when it comes to football. That is why the Portuguese star had an unusual episode: a fight with a player on the pitch. Specifically, said player today is in retirement.

We are talking about Patrick Araujo, former soccer player who has dedicated himself to participating in reality shows about athletics and time trials, being the winner in some editions of them. Now the former player of Chivas, Puebla and the same Mexican National Team is in an extremely comfortable life, because in his most recent participation in the Exatlón program, according to Futbol Total, 4 million pesos were charged to the bag.

The day Pato and CR7 faced each other

It was a friendly between Club Guadalajara and Real Madrid, in a struggle to win the ball, Cristiano Ronaldo lost his temper against Araújo, as it seems that the Portuguese took out his best judo key to knock him down. In the end, the incident did not escalate, so the referee only decided to give him a yellow card.