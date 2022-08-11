Hair extensions are the secret behind celebrity bobs

Between barbie core and gray hair, it’s clear that the post-pandemic beauty trend is to go big, hence the surge in hair extensions super long, mermaid-like, and the rise of perfectly blunt bob cuts.

The two looks may seem like opposites, but for celebrity stylists going from long to short to long again, it’s just another day’s work of applying. extensions. ‘To go from long to short hair and vice versa the next day, the celebrities braid their hair and apply the extensions them, leaving only the natural line of the hair outside’, says the stylist of the famous Marc Mena, about the faux bob temporary. ‘It’s not permanent, but it allows them to change their look drastically and no one can tell the difference.’

It’s true: Chris Appleton, who styled Kim Kardashian’s bob in 2019 and regularly styles JLo, confirmed that he ‘hides’ braided hair under extensions, in his master class Behind the Chair. But this technique only works for a few days, adds Mena, who likens the faux bob to applying false eyelashes.

Instagram @chrisappleton1

Other celebrities, like Khloé Kardashian and Megan Fox, who like to play around with different lengths for longer, often opt for clip-in extensions, tape-in ​​extensions, keratin bonds and/or hand-tied extensions, explains Glamor Lilybeth Vargas, specialist in hair extensions and teacher colorist The Parlour. She personally recommends clip-in extensions on a per-event basis.

But why do so many celebrities wear Hair extensions? It’s possible that her hair is damaged from changing it: “Celebrities change their hairstyles to the trends that are fashionable at the time, which can be a lot for natural hair,” says RPZL head stylist, Stephanie Angelone , a Glamor. ‘This can cause damage, thinning and loss of hair, so add extensions either hair fillersit will add fullness and help the hair regain its integrity.’