Gigi Hadid launches her first knitwear collection

Gigi Hadid tests her creativity: from model to creative of a new knitwear brand. But we know that it is not the first time that you have created a collection …

The story of Gigi Hadid it might seem like the projection into the future of one of the protagonists of the The Sleepover Club (if you grew up in the 2000s you know what we are talking about, she was born in 1995 so we have a good chance of not getting lost in useless Y2K ruminations). A very pretty blonde teenager who, together with her friends, daydreams between little girl problems and sentimental stumbles. «Been workin on something… with love» he wrote on Instagram a few days ago announcing the debut of its knitwear line, Guest In Residence.

She wanted to become a criminologist but, as a supermodel – which is a family vice, considering that the career in fashion is the path followed by the mother Yolanda, also followed by the brothers Bella and Anwar – he is exploring the creative hemisphere of his personality. Color charts, 100% cashmere and fitting labels, with the posted images he gave fans a making of or a behind the scenes of the brand that, we are ready to bet, we will see everywhere. Walking on the catwalk or posing in front of the lens is no longer enough for her and her dreams never end.