George Clooney’s True First Love

George Clooney, over the years, has shown his great passion for luxury cars, however, there is one in particular that has stolen his heart. Slide and find out more!

August 10, 2022 9:54 p.m.

George Clooney61-year-old actor, achieved fame in the Serie ER in 1994, followed by hits like: Ocean’s Eleven, batman and robin, Gravity. It also stands out as film director and producer. With the arrival of fame also came his fortune, his estate amounting to the considerable sum of an estimated $500 million.

George’s love for cars is known, he has a collection, sometimes a bit strange and eclectic where we find models like the Tesla Roadster, Tango T600 EV, Lexus LS, Porsche 911, among others. Most of his purchases have a reason, such as caring for the ecology, or moving more easily in big cities.

In any case, his first and great love was a 1959 Chevy Corvette, which actually belonged to his father. This car was the culprit of several arguments between the two, George could not get him to lend it to him, until he divorced his first wife, so his father sent it to be repaired, and gave it to him for Christmas, fulfilling the actor’s dream.

The creation of 1959 Chevy Corvette was based on the European sports cars of the time, it had to be light and cheap, not easy to achieve. Have a V8 engine which gives it a maximum power of 225 horsepower at 4800 rpm. This American convertible travels up to a speed of 206km/h and mark a time 6.6 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h. It will not be the fastest model in your collection, but definitely the most emotionally valuable.

George’s estate may be substantial, but his choice of cars is not on a mere whim to own the latest and most expensive. What is very clear is what this Corvette meant to his father, perhaps because he was “prohibited” from driving it, it made it his first great love of automobiles, when he finally gave it to him, the actor declared in an interview that it was his best Christmas.

The Chevrolet Corvette was a very special gift for Clooney.