From Zendaya to Millie Bobby Brown, here are the actors who risked not getting their most famous roles

Zendaya he plays the character of Rue and its complexities that it really is hard to think of any other actress suitable for the role.

Yet, instead of Zendaya, at the first castings, Rue’s character was about to be entrusted to a girl with less experience in acting but who had had difficult experiences similar to those of the protagonist of Euphoria.

The team of HBO he then evaluated that, a television show of that magnitude, can drag on for many working years and it was necessary to take into account the process and the considerable mental and physical resistance it requires.

Zendaya proved to be up to the role and, despite not having experienced Rue firsthand, she was able to respectfully empathize with her, as you do with a friend.

But she is not the only actress to have risked not getting a major role, here is who was going to meet the same fate and why:

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN

Before attempting the audition for Stranger Things, Millie had a terrible experience with a casting director who advised her to change her path. Acting for him was not in Brown’s ropes, it proved too mature for his young age. Millie was confused and hurt, maturity was a virtue for her and being an actress was a dream that, discouraged, she was about to abandon. It was her parents who motivated her to register and apply for the role of Eleven and the rest is history! That casting director will now have an “Upside Down” stomach for gnawing.

