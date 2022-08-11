From Marvel to Star Wars: Christian Bale may be the protagonist of the next Lucasfilm project

He became one of the most renowned actors of recent times and has been part of feature films that exceeded expectations and still remain the most viewed and best rated films of all time. Christian bale is in the center of the scene thanks to his participation in Thor: Love and Thunder, where he gives life to Cap The God Butcher, a character who lost everything he loved on a desert planet and swore to kill all the gods as revenge with the sword Necrosword.

This is not the first great participation of bale in a major franchise. In the past she played Batman in the trilogy of Dark Knight directed by the talented Christopher Nolan. It was also part of an entry in the saga terminator where he personified John Connor, the leader of the human resistance against the machines. Whenever the script is attractive to him, this actor will join the project that summons him.

Christian Bale as Gorr in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Does Christian Bale move franchise?

Now Giant Freaking Robot He reported that Christian bale would be ready to debut in starwars giving life to Starkillerthe protagonist of video games The Force Unleashed and a true ‘favorite’ among fans who have wanted to see this character in live action for a long time. It seems that lucasfilm she is ready to give them what they ask for.

Galen Marek is the name of this character that Darth Vader took as his apprentice when he discovered that the young man was sensitive to The Force. Mark was born on the planet Wookie Kashyyyk once the Clone Wars. When the sith-lord found him took him to reveal the secrets of the Dark Side and make him a powerful ally that not even the emperor Palpatine I had knowledge.

This character was part of the Expanded Universe that Lucasfilm left aside once Disney bought the production company. Surely many fans of those comics and video games that ceased to be part of the canon at that time are happy with this news and the prospect that some video game characters prior to the time of The House of the Mouse will be taken into account in new projects.

Related news

Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The story of Galen Marek is the perfect excuse for Hayden Christensen put on the dark armor again Darth Vader and return to the world of star wars iAfter his participation in the Disney + series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, where we saw the sith-lord face his former mentor and friend in a battle that the Jedi Master finally managed to carry out thanks to his perseverance and love for children Skywalker.